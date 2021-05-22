Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 161,795 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

