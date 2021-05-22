Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.24 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

