83,640 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYC opened at $29.90 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

