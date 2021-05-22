Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $298,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $433,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

