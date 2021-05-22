salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

