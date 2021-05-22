Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $632,000 Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $677.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

