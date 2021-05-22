Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Workday stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

