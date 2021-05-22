Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 536,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $42.47 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

