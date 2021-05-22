Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 2,881 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 598,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.