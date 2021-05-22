ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

