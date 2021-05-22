Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Synopsys stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

