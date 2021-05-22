Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 189,212 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $814,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.