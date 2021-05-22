Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

