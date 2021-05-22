Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $16.29 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.82 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

