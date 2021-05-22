Storj 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.47 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002825 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $310.81 million and $70.47 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,521,993 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STORJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.