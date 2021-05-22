NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $136.48 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $136.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00008952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00253434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,749,408 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

