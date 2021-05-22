Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $591.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.79 and its 200-day moving average is $544.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.35 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

