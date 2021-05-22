Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,141 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

