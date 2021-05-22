Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

