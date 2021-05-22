Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

