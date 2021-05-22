Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

