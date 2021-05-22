Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

