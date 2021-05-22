Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $151,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

