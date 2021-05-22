STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $159,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 541,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.