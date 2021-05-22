Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,101,216 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,636.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $169,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

