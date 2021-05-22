Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,813,741 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1,065.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.37% of Commercial Metals worth $162,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.83 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

