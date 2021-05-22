Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 159,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

