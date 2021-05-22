Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

