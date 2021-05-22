Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00.
NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.