Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 201,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $225,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $6,317,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $3,656,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

