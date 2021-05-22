Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

LITE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lumentum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

