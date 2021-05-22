KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 248,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,535. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

