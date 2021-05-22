Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,469 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $68.07 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

