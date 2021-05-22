Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

