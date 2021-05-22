M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,476 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $161,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

