Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

IOVA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,336,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

