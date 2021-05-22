Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.94 million. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 265,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPV. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

