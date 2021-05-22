Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,480. The firm has a market cap of $613.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

