CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance stock remained flat at $$3.32 during trading hours on Friday. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,376. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.