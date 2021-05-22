CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNFinance stock remained flat at $$3.32 during trading hours on Friday. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,376. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
