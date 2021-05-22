HC Wainwright Lowers Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $30.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

RIOT stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,553,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,875,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

