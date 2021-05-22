L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.91% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 770.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth $6,805,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in L Brands by 133.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

