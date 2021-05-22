The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
The Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Mosaic stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.
MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
