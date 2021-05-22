The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Mosaic stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

