ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Shares of PRPH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.
PRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.
