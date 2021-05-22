ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

