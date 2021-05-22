Kilroy Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

KRC opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

