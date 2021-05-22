AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $67.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 601,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,226. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

