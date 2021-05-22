Needham & Company LLC Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGAN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

EGAN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 216,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $340.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in eGain by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in eGain by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

