Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

