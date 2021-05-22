Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 315,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,889. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

