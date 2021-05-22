Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $361.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.15.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.23. The company had a trading volume of 733,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

