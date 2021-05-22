Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $106.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YETI. Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.