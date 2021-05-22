Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

